Doncaster Rovers go blue with new away kit

Reflecting the history of the club, Rovers will wear blue shirts with white shoulders and sleeves. The blue sections feature a darker horizontal detailing, while the shorts will be blue and the socks blue with black trim.

The kit will be worn for the first time during Saturday's friendly at Bradford City and is on sale now.

In the early years of the club, Rovers wore blue and white until switching to red in the mid-1880s.

Omar Bogle models the new Rovers away kit

Blue has regularly been used as the main colour in for away kits in recent years, with the new shirt most close to the design of a popular kit during the 2009/10 campaign.

The kit has been launched with the #NotJustForPlayers campaign, acknowledging the importance of the supporters to the club.

The shirt is available to buy online now and will be ready to purchase in store at the Elite Pro Sports shop in the Frenchgate from 9.30am on Saturday, July 17.

Anyone purchasing the new shirt before the end of July will be eligible for a free Coppinger Signature t-shirt worth £30, while stocks last.

John Bostock models the new Rovers away kit

