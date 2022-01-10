Doncaster Rovers get extra game at short notice as Cambridge United trip is rescheduled for next week

The Abbey Stadium, home of Cambridge United

Cambridge were forced to call off the clash at the Abbey Stadium, set for December 30, due to the Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

The EFL demand that matches are rearranged at the earliest possible point.

And with United still competing in the FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy, the organising body have insisted the game be played on January 18, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Tickets purchased by Rovers fans for the original date remain valid while further tickets are on sale now.

