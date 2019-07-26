Doncaster Rovers: Gavin Baldwin reveals this season's target
Chief executive Gavin Baldwin says Doncaster Rovers’ target this season is to again challenge for a top six finish.
Rovers finished sixth in League One last season – their highest league position for five years – before suffering an agonising penalty shoot-out defeat to Charlton Athletic in the play-off semi-finals.
Grant McCann had spoken of his desire to challenge for the top two before walking out on the club to join Championship side Hull City, who Rovers face in their final pre-season friendly tomorrow.
No fewer than seven players who started the second leg against Charlton have since left the club and new boss Darren Moore is yet to make his first permanent signing.
But Baldwin insists that Rovers will support their manager to give themselves ‘the best possible chance’ of again reaching the play-offs.
“We were very clear throughout the interview process that we wanted a manager that genuinely believed that they could work with us to get a squad together that would challenge for the top six,” said Baldwin.
“We wouldn’t want to put Darren under undue pressure.
“We want to give ourselves the best chance of top six, which is the same as we said to Grant.
“We’ll support him to hopefully achieve that.”
Marko Marosi, Danny Andrew, Andy Butler, Paul Downing, Herbie Kane, Tommy Rowe and Mallik Wilks have all moved on to pastures new since that dramatic night at The Valley.
Rovers signed full backs Brad Halliday and Reece James as well as midfielder Madger Gomes prior to Moore’s arrival.
Young Arsenal midfielder Ben Sheaf has subsequently arrived on loan but Moore has vowed not to rush into making further signings and is prepared to wait for the right players to become available.
Rovers face McCann’s Hull side on the back of friendly defeats to Grimsby Town and Huddersfield Town.