Doncaster Rovers: Gavin Baldwin on squad strengthening and the characteristic Darren Moore is looking for in new signings

Gavin Baldwin

So says chief executive Gavin Baldwin – who has insisted Moore will be given the board’s full backing to build a squad capable of bettering last season’s sixth-place finish.

Moore has been busy assessing his squad since taking on the job and is now ready to step up his recruitment plans with less than two weeks until Rovers’ League One opener at home to Gillingham.

The 45-year-old said following Saturday’s friendly defeat at Grimsby Town that he was likely to initially prioritise attack-minded players.

“Darren's said he's been impressed by training,” Baldwin said.

“We've got some good players and he singled out those players straight away.

“What he has said that is we need a bit of resilience, and we need a few additions.

“We'd already planned to do that. We had players in mind before Grant [McCann] left.

“Some of them we've put on hold because we wanted Darren just to take a look for a couple of days and either confirm they are the right decisions or if he wants to go in a different direction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Doncaster Free Press, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The core is good. We just need to add a few numbers.”

Rovers have added full backs Brad Halliday and Reece James to their squad this summer, while Madger Gomes and loan arrival Ben Sheaf have bolstered the midfield ranks.

Former boss Grant McCann had been in the process of streamlining the playing staff before deciding to leave for Hull City and was preparing to run with an 18-man senior squad.

Rovers are currently short on cover at centre back and up front, and have appeared to miss the pace and power of Mallik Wiks in wide areas during pre-season so far.

Baldwin insists Moore will be given the required backing.

“We've got the funds available. They're there,” said Baldwin.

“We want to give him the best chance of doing well. That's what it's all about.