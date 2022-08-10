Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the view of Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey, who introduced the 17-year-old from the bench for the final 10 minutes.

“The positive for the night was Jack Goodman's debut,” said McSheffrey.

Jack Goodman celebrates his goal against Armthorpe Welfare. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He shoots on sight and got a shot on target for us and spun in behind a couple of times.”

Second-year scholar Goodman, who scored in Doncaster’s 2-0 pre-season friendly win over Armthorpe Welfare, tested Lincoln goalkeeper Carl Rushworth with an effort from the edge of the box in the dying minutes.

Another second-year scholar, defender Jack Whiting, was named on the bench while first-year pro Tavonga Kuleya once again came on as a substitute following his league debut against Sutton United last weekend.

Defender Bobby Faulkner, who turned 18 last week, also made his professional debut in that match.

McSheffrey said: “They’ve got potential. Tavs has been excellent in training and brave on the ball.

"As soon as he came on (against Sutton) he took the ball, was quite reliable in possession and put a couple of crosses into the box.”

Centre-half Faulkner made his professional bow on the right wing as Rovers went direct in search of an equaliser.

"He gives you everything,” added McSheffrey.

"He was 18 on Friday so it made sense to give him his debut.”

At the other end of the spectrum, 33-year-old Adam Clayton also drew praise from his manager for his performance against the Imps.

"Clayton tried to make things happen all game,” said McSheffrey.

“He was doing things he doesn’t normally do. I think he realised we needed to be a bit more tenacious and he was trying to win balls back in areas that he probably wouldn’t normally.”

Clayton dropped into the centre of defence at one stage in the second half skipper to launch attacks from deep.

McSheffrey added: "He was just trying to drag them team along with him.