Striker Miller, who has scored six times in 11 league appearances this term, has missed Rovers’ last two matches with a hamstring injury.

Miller alone has scored a third of the team’s goals in League Two.

Asked for a timescale on his return, McSheffrey said: “I’m unsure.

"He tried it a bit on Friday and was still feeling something.

"I would like to think it wouldn’t be too long but you don’t want to risk hamstrings too much.”

Miller, 24, has arguably been Doncaster’s most impressive summer recruit after penning a three-year deal with the club following his Barnsley exit.

His teammates Tommy Rowe and Jon Taylor have also been ruled out with hamstring injuries in recent weeks.

While club captain Rowe could be missing for several more weeks, winger Taylor might be fit enough to feature against Barnsley in the Papa Johns Trophy tomorrow (7pm kick-off).

On the possibility of his involvement, McSheffrey said: “We’ll hopefully see him on Tuesday

“It’s a good game for him to come back in and play.”

Influential centre-back Tom Anderson is also in line for a return against the Reds, who could field popular former Rovers loanee Josh Martin in their starting XI.

All four teams in Group E can still qualify for the first round of the knockout stages, which is regionalised.

Doncaster are currently top of the group and will progress to the last 32 if they avoid defeat.