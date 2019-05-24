Doncaster Rovers: Full back Brad Halliday becomes first signing of summer

Doncaster Rovers have made their first signing of the summer after completing a two-year deal for right back Brad Halliday.

Halliday reached the end of his contract with Cambridge United and rejected the offer of a new deal at Cambridge as well as interest from other League One sides in order to sign for Rovers.

“I’m delighted,” Halliday said.

“To get it done so early in the summer it’s brilliant.

“I’m just really looking forward to it.

“Getting it done early, there’s a lot of stress saved.

“I enjoyed my time at Cambridge but it’s time to start fresh somewhere else.

The 23-year-old admitted he was quickly won over by Rovers boss Grant McCann as he looked to decide the future.

“I met Grant just after the season ended,” he said.

“My friend at the club Joe [Wright] told me about the interest so I met him down in Peterborough.

“It was good. He told me how he likes to play football, the ambitions for the club and sold the club to me straight away.”

Halliday spent in youth at Newcastle United and Middlesbrough, with whom he signed professional terms in 2013.

He spent the majority of a season on loan with York City as a 19-year-old, making 24 appearances, before a short stint at Hartlepool United.

Halliday was drafted in by Accrington Stanley during the 2015/16 season, making 35 appearances and playing alongside Joe Wright, who was also on loan at the club at that time.

He signed for Cambridge in August 2016 for an undisclosed fee, going on to make 123 appearances and scoring two goals before his switch to Rovers.