Doncaster Rovers' fringe stars set for midweek run-out as competition for places intensifies

A clutch of players on the fringes of the Doncaster Rovers first team, as well as those returning from injury, are set to get a vital run-out on Tuesday.

With the treatment room starting to empty out at Cantley Park, it has increased the number of options available to manager Grant McCann. With league fixtures only permitting him to name a seven-strong bench, it means each game brings with it the need to leave a sprinkling of senior players out of the matchday squad.

"We'll have a (bounce) game on Tuesday at the stadium to top up those players who need it," McCann told the media after Saturday's FA Cup win at Barrow. "Those players need to be ready when called upon.

"It's a behind-closed-doors game. We're facing another team who will bring a team down and it'll keep people ready for when the league games come along and that's really important for us."

Tom Nixon could get a run-out in Tuesday's match as he continues his return to from injury.

Having missed out on Saturday, the likes of Ephraim Yeboah and Tom Nixon are set to feature whilst there is also the possibility that skipper Richard Wood and midfielder Zain Westbrooke could also be given brief run-outs.

Westbrooke has not played since early September whilst captain Wood has been absent since mid-August. Rovers, bizarrely, have no midweek game throughout the whole of November meaning a good chance to work on tactics and also get in some much-needed rest and recovery in-between games. Notts County visit the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday.