Doncaster Rovers fringe star lavished with praise as Joe Sbarra's Bradford absence explained
Jack Senior's inclusion was a bolt from the blue given he'd started only once in the league this term. That was away at Newport back in August. Since then he's been restricted to either cameos off the bench or EFL Trophy run-outs.
As part of a rejigged formation, Senior lined up on the left of a back three and early on there was understandable ring rust. Passes went astray and silly fouls were conceded. But he quickly got up to speed with the game and more than played his part in a deserved, if slender, derby win in his native West Yorkshire.
"Jack was very, very good. And he's had to wait patiently," his manager Grant McCann told the Free Press. "He had a really good off-season and trained magnificently. He was a little bit upset when I left him off the bench last week at Swindon and I sensed that.
"But he doesn't let it linger. He came in on Monday morning after Swindon and was training like a trojan. He's got a heart like a lion, honestly. He was one of the reasons (Andy) Cook didn't get any real contacts in our box because he was gripping him almost all day. The one time we don't grip him, he scores."
Some fans questioned why Joe Sbarra, whose Rovers career has yet to properly get going, was again left out for the second game running. But with the injury room starting to empty at Cantley Park it increases the number of players McCann has to omit from his 18-man matchday squads, as he explained.
"We felt me may need to change it up in midfield today, just to keep the energy. We've got very good players at the football club and it's not a slant on Joe that he missed out because he's an excellent player and so is Ephraim (Yeboah) and Tom Nixon.
"We've also got another three to come back - Richard Wood, Tom Anderson and Zain Westbrooke - so it's going to get to a point where I'm leaving six or seven off the bench but everyone will be needed at some point."
Rovers play their final EFL Trophy group game on Tuesday night, away at Barnsley.
