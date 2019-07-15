Doncaster Rovers: Friendly with Halifax Town now to be played behind closed doors
Doncaster Rovers’ scheduled friendly with FC Halifax Town on Tuesday night will now be played behind-closed-doors.
It has been confirmed at short notice that The Shay is not available to host the fixture as planned due to problems with the pitch.
And Rovers have arranged for the game to be played at the Cantley Park training ground to ensure pre-season plans are not impacted.
Rovers will return to action, in front of the public, on Saturday at Grimsby Town.
Halifax were informed on Monday lunchtime by the local council, who operate The Shay, that the pitch was in no condition to play upon.
A statement on the club’s website read: “At 1pm today the club was notified by Calderdale Council that the pitch is not fit to be played on.
“Subsequently a soil specialist has been called in to mitigate any potential serious problems with the grass and work with the council to provide a longer-term solution.”
Calderdale Council’s head of sport services Gary Byrnes said: ''We really appreciate the Clubs efforts to change the fixture to protect the playing surface and we understand it's a huge inconvenience to all concerned.
“This will now allow my team to work tirelessly on the pitch to ensure its fit purpose and to the standard it needs to be for professional football.”
Halifax’s statement read: “As you can appreciate we're keen to play our fixture with Doncaster, with this is mind Doncaster have kindly agreed to allow the game to be played behind closed doors at their training ground.
“We're obviously upset for our supporters and whilst this is far from ideal, unfortunately we have no other option. The priority must be for the team to play the game as part of their pre-season preparation.
“We will update you tomorrow (Tuesday) with regards to our Saturday fixture against Darlington.”