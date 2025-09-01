Doncaster Rovers' firm and sensible stance on star assets as transfer closure looms

Grant McCann and club captain Owen Bailey.

As much as any club can be, Doncaster Rovers are confident that their star assets will remain out of the clutches of other clubs before tonight's transfer deadline.

Clubs have up until 7pm to get their business done. After that, they'll be restricted to free agents only. Rovers have been mightily organised this summer, with eight of their ten arrivals in situ for the warm weather training camp in Spain back in June. In addition, they ensured new deals for a host of players most notably centre-half Jay McGrath.

At the time Rovers took the unusual step of publicly revealing that they'd flatly rejected a bid of £500,000 for McGrath from a fellow League One club.

It continues a stance that the club have in terms of not allowing star assets to leave on the cheap or for less than their market value.

When it was half-jokingly put to him about any potential interest in his skipper Owen Bailey, following another goal in last weekend's derby win over Rotherham, manager Grant McCann replied: "We just need to lock him up now before the window shuts!"

He added: "Even if there was (interest), none of our players are for sale. Our owners are very firm on that. Unless someone comes in with £2million or £3million then there's not much you can do. But at this moment in time we're not looking to sell anyone.

"As I said in the week I'm not actively looking to let anybody go but if players feel uncomfortable or uneasy that they're not getting game time then my office is always open for them to speak to me, but at this moment there's nothing."

Rovers are in an extremely strong position, with the vast majority of their best players under contract long-term. That has effectively eased any kind of worries of a last-ditch bid from rival clubs - not that there has been any suggestion of such.

The only possibility of any movement in the next few hours is a loan exit with a few obvious contenders. Although at the time of writing, there's not understood to be anything close in that regard.