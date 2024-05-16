Doncaster Rovers find out transfer window opening date ahead of potentially busy summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Rovers have discovered the transfer window dates for next season.

It's less than a month until the summer transfer window officially opens for business. The EFL have confirmed that its member clubs will be able to start their business from Friday, June 14, 2024. It will stay open up until on Friday, August 30, at 11pm.

The winter window will begin on January 1, 2025 and will then remain open up until the slightly later date of February 3, at 11pm.

It could be a summer of change for Rovers, who earlier this week announced their retained list following defeat in the League Two play-offs.

Seven players, including Tommy Rowe and Jon Taylor, are heading for the exit door. Manager Grant McCann will be hoping for a successful summer of recruitment. And he will be able to pay transfer fees, if the club wish to do so and the funds are available, after a transfer restriction placed on them was cut short earlier this year.

Back in late 2023 the club were handed a £2,000 fine and a three-window ban on paying transfer fees. After an appeal, an independent disciplinary commission ruled that the punishment will stand - but that the second and third window bans will be suspended, unless Rovers breach the rules again.