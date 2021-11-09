Doncaster Rovers finally see FA Cup hoodoo ended with second round draw

Keepmoat Stadium

Rovers were handed away ties for seven consecutive draws, beginning with the first round in the 2019/20 season. Ties against AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham, FC United of Manchester, Carlisle United, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United and Scunthorpe United were all away from home.

When the Carabao Cup is also included, their away tie run stretched to 11 matches.

But they will be on home soil in the second round of the FA Cup this season after being drawn against Mansfield Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers will host the Stags on the weekend of December 4, looking to secure their place in the potentially lucrative third round.

Mansfield - managed by Nigel Clough - have endured a difficult start to the League Two season and currently sit 20th in the table.

They picked up a surprise 1-0 win at Sunderland in the first round to set up the clash with Rovers.

The two sides met in the second round in 2006 with Brian Stock netting a late equaliser to earn a replay back at the Keepmoat which Rovers won 2-0.

Both sides have three wins apiece against each other in the competition.

A Tommy Rowe strike earned Rovers a 1-0 win in their last meeting with Mansfield - a result which secured promotion from League Two in 2017.

Full FA Cup second round draw: Yeovil Town v MK Dons/Stevenage; Oxford United/Bristol Rovers v Sutton United; Burton Albion v Port Vale; Buxton v Morecambe; Lincoln City v Hartlepool United/Wycombe Wanderers; AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham/Cheltenham Town; Colchester United v Wigan Athletic/Solihull Moors; Leyton Orient v Tranmere Rovers; Northampton Town/Cambridge United v Bradford City/Exeter City; Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town; Walsall v Swindon Town; Rotherham United v Bolton Wanderers/Stockport County; Gateshead/Altrincham v Charlton Athletic; Boreham Wood v St Albans City; Kidderminster Harriers v FC Halifax Town; Carlisle United v Shrewsbury Town; Salford City v Chesterfield; Rochdale/Notts County v Sheffield Wednesday/Plymouth Argyle; Ipswich Town/Oldham Athletic v Barrow; Portsmouth v Harrogate Town.

*