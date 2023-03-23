The highly regarded centre-back had admirers elsewhere but opted to extend his stay in South Yorkshire to the summer of 2025.

Doncaster’s head of football operations James Coppinger has confirmed a further ‘two or three’ players have been offered new contracts.

Olowu's decision is another endorsement for head coach Danny Schofield despite mixed results on the pitch and comes after two other key players, captain Tom Anderson and Kyle Hurst, committed to Doncaster for the foreseeable.

Joseph Olowu. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Olowu said: "My first focus was ‘let’s get things sorted at Doncaster first and foremost because it’s becoming home’.

"There’s still work to be done.”

On Schofield, the 23-year-old, formerly of Arsenal, added: "His attention to detail is massive and for me as a young player still wanting to develop, still having lots more to give the game, I felt like I’m still in the right environment where I can keep learning.

"Then I can push on to become an even better player and push on again to become an elite player.”

Schofield may be struggling for results and performances on a consistent basis but the support he enjoys from his players has been unwavering.

Olowu said: "That doesn’t come from a place of blind loyalty, it comes from seeing the results of how he wants us to play.

"There is a clear identity of how we want to play football. We want to be a high-pressing, high-energy team.

"You might have managers that have an idea but there might be a Plan B, a Plan C, or just different ways of approaching a game.

"(Under Schofield) it’s about how we want to play but we have different ways of executing what we want to get to.”

Olowu also defended the team’s lack of progress in recent weeks as results and performances have dipped amid numerous injuries.

He said: "It’s a process. Things aren’t going to switch overnight.

"Football is not black and white. One minute you might turn up and blow a team out of the water and then another team might set up in a way that doesn’t allow you to play how you want to fully play.