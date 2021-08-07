Doncaster Rovers fans to march to Keepmoat ahead of opening day game

Doncaster Rovers supporters

And once inside, there will be a Tifo display ahead of kick-off.

Saturday’s clash with AFC Wimbledon will mark the first competitive game with fans present at the Keepmoat since February 2020.

And to build-up to the game, members of the Black Bank have organised a get together of supporters at the Staff of Life pub off Waterdale in town from noon.

At 2pm the group will march to the stadium with flags and drums, looking to carry a strong atmosphere into the ground for kick-off.

A statement from the Black Bank read: “Once at the ground we want the atmosphere to spill over onto the pitch, to show the boys old and new and the gaffer and his team that we’re with them all the way this season!

“Flags will be placed around the stand too!

“Let’s get off to a winning start! Be the 12th man!”

A Tifo display involves supporters holding up cards to create a large message.

As the players enter the pitch before the game, the Black Bank has planned a display at the back of the south stand with the message ‘526 days, we’re back.’

