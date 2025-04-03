Doncaster Rovers fans given date for their diaries as EFL confirms 2025-26 fixture release day
Last term Grant McCann's side suffered play-off heartache against Crewe Alexandra, losing the semi-final on penalties. This season they have been in and around the top spots all year and with seven fixtures left to play they are in contention for automatic promotion to League One.
Whilst that is of course the main area of focus, the EFL have released details surrounding the 2025-26 season.
Today they revealed when the eagerly-anticipated fixture release day is. Rovers will discover their game schedule on Thursday, June 26 at 9am. The 2025/26 season will kick-off over the weekends of August 1-3 in Leagues One and Two and the following weekend for those in the Championship.
The EFL say that "fixture release day will also incorporate the draws for Round One of the Carabao Cup and the Vertu Trophy Group Stage, which will both take place live on Sky Sports News."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.