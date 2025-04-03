Doncaster Rovers fans given date for their diaries as EFL confirms 2025-26 fixture release day

The Skybet EFL (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

We're approaching the business end of the 2024-25 campaign and for Doncaster Rovers it looks like a second consecutive season will be laced with drama at its conclusion.

Last term Grant McCann's side suffered play-off heartache against Crewe Alexandra, losing the semi-final on penalties. This season they have been in and around the top spots all year and with seven fixtures left to play they are in contention for automatic promotion to League One.

Whilst that is of course the main area of focus, the EFL have released details surrounding the 2025-26 season.

Today they revealed when the eagerly-anticipated fixture release day is. Rovers will discover their game schedule on Thursday, June 26 at 9am. The 2025/26 season will kick-off over the weekends of August 1-3 in Leagues One and Two and the following weekend for those in the Championship.

The EFL say that "fixture release day will also incorporate the draws for Round One of the Carabao Cup and the Vertu Trophy Group Stage, which will both take place live on Sky Sports News."