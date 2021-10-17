Doncaster Rovers face trip to local rivals in FA Cup first round

The FA Cup

It is the seventh consecutive draw in the FA Cup that has presented Rovers with an away tie.

Rovers will have two trips to Glanford Park in four days with they set to visit Iron in the Papa John’s Trophy on November 9 with first round ties taking place on the weekend of November 6.

The two sides last met in the FA Cup during the 2017/18 season when Rovers triumphed 3-0 in the second round tie with a brace from Tommy Rowe plus a Liam Mandeville strike.

That was only the second meeting between the two local rivals in the competition, with Scunthorpe winning 3-2 in a first round tie in 2001.

Rovers reached the fourth round last season with wins over FC United of Manchester, Carlisle United and Blackburn Rovers before losing at West Ham United.

FA Cup draw

Bradford City v Exeter City; Sunderland v Mansfield Town; Dorking or Hayes & Yeading v Sutton United; Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle; Dagenham & Redbridge v Salford City; Carlisle United v Horsham; Dover or Yate Town v Yeovil Town or Weymouth; Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers; Rotherham United v Bromley; Portsmouth v Harrow Borough; Gillingham v Cheltenham Town; Morecambe v Newport County; Banbury United v Barrow; Fleetwood Town v Burton Albion; AFC Sudbury v Colchester United; Northampton Town v Cambridge United; Corinthian Casuals or St Albans City v Forest Green Rovers; Boston United or Stratford Town v Shrewsbury Town; Pontefract Colleries or Halifax Town v Maidenhead United; Chesterfield v Southend United; Rochdale v Tamworth or Notts County; Kidderminster Harriers v Grimsby Town; Wigan Athletic v Solihull Moors; Boreham Wood v Eastleigh or Folkestone Invicta; York City or Morpeth Town; Kettering Town or Buxton; Ipswich Town v Oldham Athletic; AFC Wimbledon v Brackley Town or Guiseley; Harrogate Town v Marine or Wrexham; Hartlepool United v Wycombe Wanderers; Kings Lynn Town v Walsall; Crewe Alexandra v Swindon Town; Bolton Wanderers v Stockport County; Charlton Athletic v Torquay United or Havant or Waterlooville; Oxford United v Bristol Rovers; Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers; Leyton Orient v Ebbsfleet United; MK Dons v Stevenage; Lincoln City v Bowers & Pitsea; Port Vale v Accrington Stanley; Marske United or Gateshead v Alrincham.

