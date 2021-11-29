Doncaster Rovers face FA charge and fine over Bolton Wanderers melee

Rovers and Bolton have both been charged over this melee during last week's game

The allegations centre on a melee between the two sides following the challenge which led to Joseph Olowu being sent off, with players from both clubs coming together.

Bolton have also been charged over the incident, which is in relation to FA Rule E20.1 which states a club is responsible for ensuring its players conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and refrain from any one of or combination of the following: improper, violent, threatening, abusive, indecent, insulting, or provocative words or behaviour.

If found guilty, Rovers will face a fine of between £2,500 and £37,500.

Olowu brought down Bolton’s Dapo Afolayan, sparking a coming together of both sides.

The defender was dismissed and is currently serving a three match suspension after Rovers’ appeal against the red card was rejected.

Both Rovers and Bolton have until Wednesday to respond to the charge.

