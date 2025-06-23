Doncaster Rovers' exact schedule between now and start of 2025-26 season

Rovers are heading into League One full of confidence.

Doncaster Rovers are preparing for life in League One after a 2024-25 season to remember.

Grant McCann's side lifted the fourth tier title and have wasted little time in strengthening ahead of August's restart. Here, we look at the key dates between now and then:

Wednesday, June 25: The players head back to Cantley Park for pre-season. Grant McCann and his coaching staff will be reacquainted with those players who helped Rovers seal the title last season as well as five new signings. Head of medical and performance Dave Rennie will no doubt be eager to get to work on the squad and see if they have followed his bespoke, off-season individual plans.

Thursday, June 26: The fixtures for the 2025-26 campaign are out at midday. Later on, around 2.30pm, the group stages for the EFL Trophy will take place with the first round draw for the Carabao Cup taking place at 4.30pm. Both will be screened live on Sky Sports News.

Sunday, June 29: Rovers' staff and players jet off to Spain for their warm weather training camp. No friendly game is pencilled in during the trip.

Friday, July 4: The squad returns home.

Tuesday, July 8: Rovers play their first friendly, away at Alfreton, with the squad being split into two and taking part in two, separate 60-minute games. The first one starts at 7pm.

Saturday, July 12: Another double-header, with the squad being split in two again. One team will head to Stamford (12pm) with another facing Peterborough Sports (3pm). The staggered kick-off times are to help accommodate Rovers fans wishing to take in both games.

Tuesday, July 15: Gateshead, away. Kick-off 7.45pm.

Saturday, July 19: Another away game, this time against League Two side MK Dons. Except rather than being played out of their plush Stadium MK this fixture is being held at a neutral venue: AFC Dunstable's Creasey Park. Kick-off 3pm.

Saturday, July 26: Blackpool, home, 3pm. An odd one in that Rovers' only home friendly is against opposition from the same division.

Saturday, August 2: The big kick-off. There is of course the chance that Rovers could get their opener shifted to the Friday night slot but that will all be made clear on fixture release day.