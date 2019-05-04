Grant McCann has warned the doubters to write Doncaster Rovers off at their peril after they secured a place in the League One play-offs.

Goals from Kieran Sadlier and John Marquis saw Rovers grab the win over Coventry City they needed to take sixth spot and line up a play-off semi-final with Charlton Athletic.

McCann believes his side will be the underdogs in the race for the Championship but insists they are ready to prove people wrong again.

"We've been underdogs all season,” he said. “Right from minute one.

“Peterborough hired a serial promotion winner in Steve Evans and sacked him. Then they hired another serial promotion winner in Darren Ferguson.

“This is what we’re up against – real experienced managers in this league.

“This group has been written off right from day one and we've just proved everyone wrong.

"We've proved we can challenge for promotion, that we can finish in the top six like we have showed today.

“You know what, everyone will write us off in the play-offs. We’ll probably be the team people look at and say Doncaster have got no chance.

“We'll see."

Rovers will host Charlton on Sunday, May 12 (12.15pm) before visiting The Valley for the second leg the following Friday.

"It's going to be a tough game," he said.

"They were far better than us at The Valley. We've come a long way since then and we probably should have beaten them at our place.

"I think it's going to be a good game and we've got to make sure again we get the gameplan right.”