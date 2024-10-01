Doncaster Rovers end mini-slump with narrow but deserved win over Barrow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers edged out Barrow 1-0 at the Eco-Power Stadium as their mini-slump came to an end.

Grant McCann's side hadn't won any of their previous four games in all competitions but Harry Clifton's late effort was enough to correct that stat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a low-key opening on a wet and cold night in DN4. Almost 20 minutes had elapsed before Jamie Sterry sent the first warning sign although his daisycutter was straight at Wyll Stanway in the Barrow goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Billy Sharp then fashioned the first clear chance of the night just before the midway point of the first half when he sidefooted a Brandon Fleming centre onto the crossbar. Sharp then turned provider, clipping a precise ball into the diminutive figure of Joe Sbarra who planted a header just wide of the left-hand post from a few yards out.

Harry Clifton volleys home what proves to be the winner for Rovers against Barrow.

Barrow, in contrast, offered precious little going forward with Ted Sharman-Lowe hardly troubled into action. Rovers came out the brighter after half-time with Sharp again going close on two occasions before the hour mark, his second seeing Stanway pull off a decent smothering save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the game wore on Barrow slowly worked their way into it but that owed much to Rovers' sloppiness at the back. One such instance saw sub Chris Popov attempt an audacious effort that just flew wide of Sharman-Lowe's goal.

Thankfully Rovers got their act together and finally opened the scoring ten minutes from time when the returning Harry Clifton broke the deadlock.

Sterry's centre into the box was met with a sidefooted finish and although Stanway got a hand to it, it had enough power on it to trickle into the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Doncaster Rovers v Barrow ; 01/10/2024 7.45 pm; Eco-Power Stadium; Doncasters' Jamie Sterry has a shot at goal

And that's how it stayed as Rovers moved up a place, to sixth in the standings level on points with Barrow.

Rovers: Sharman-Lowe, Sterry, Olowu, McGrath, Fleming (Senior 87), Bailey, Kelly (Broadbent 82), Clifton, Sbarra (Hurst 70), Sharp (Ironside 82), Yeboah (Gibson 70)

Subs not used: Lawlor, Close.

Attendance: 5,632.