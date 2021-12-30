Doncaster Rovers end loan spell of Newcastle United winger

Rodrigo Vilca’s loan spell with Doncaster Rovers has come to an end.

By Liam Hoden
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 2:00 pm
Rodrigo Vilca

The Peruvian winger has returned to parent club Newcastle United after making 13 appearances for Rovers, in which he scored twice, after joining on transfer deadline day.

In a message on Instagram, Vilca wrote: “Thank you for all the support you have shown me since the day I arrived. I have the best memories. I wish you the best for the rest of the season.”

Vilca’s last game for Rovers came in the goalless draw with Lincoln City in November, during which he suffered a hamstring injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

*

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

Newcastle UnitedLiam HodenInstagramLincoln City