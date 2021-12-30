Doncaster Rovers end loan spell of Newcastle United winger
Rodrigo Vilca’s loan spell with Doncaster Rovers has come to an end.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 2:00 pm
The Peruvian winger has returned to parent club Newcastle United after making 13 appearances for Rovers, in which he scored twice, after joining on transfer deadline day.
In a message on Instagram, Vilca wrote: “Thank you for all the support you have shown me since the day I arrived. I have the best memories. I wish you the best for the rest of the season.”
Vilca’s last game for Rovers came in the goalless draw with Lincoln City in November, during which he suffered a hamstring injury.