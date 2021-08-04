Doncaster Rovers edge closer to goalkeeper signing but likely face wait for other loans

The Rovers boss admits it is unlikely that other loanees will arrive before the weekend and says he is not currently able to offer any contracts to trialists because funds have not been freed up with no players leaving.

Rovers have held positive talks with a Premier League club over the loan signing of a goalkeeper and hope to conclude the deal in the next 24 hours.

“We’re very close to a goalkeeper,” Wellens said.

Richie Wellens

“I’m hoping by the time we’re training on Friday that we’ll have a goalkeeper in.

“It’s from a Premier League club.

“It’s not done yet but we fully trust the club and the keeper himself so we’re 100 per cent sure it will happen.

“We need to get that signature on the piece of paper first.”

Wellens would not be drawn on whether the new keeper would go straight into his starting XI this weekend but says his determination is to add competition in his ranks.

“It’s about creating a culture and a mentality from all of our players to push each other,” he said.

“I want everyone to not only be the best they can be, but also push their team mates as well.

“If we’ve got three goalkeepers who are striving to be their very best, if one reaches ahead of the other then the others need to try to catch him and that will improve them.

“That is the culture we are trying to get. It’s not a case of he plays or he plays. It’s the same in every department, we want them to push each other.

“Therefore we will pick who is right for the Saturday and we know they’ll have had a good week in training and been pushed all the way.”

On additional loans, Wellens says it is likely to be after the weekend before any more signings are made.

“I would very much doubt it before Saturday,” he said.

“There is a meeting going on Thursday morning where we’ll have a lot more clarity after that.

“In the week after the Wimbledon game, we might be able to do a couple of things.”

Wellens confirmed an interest in loaning Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, who has attracted plenty of attention this summer.

He said: “We like him. He’s a very good player and we’d love to have him.

“Because of his impact, the way he plays, he has a lot of suitors and we’ll leave it to Daniel to choose what is right for the next step in his career.”

Sunderland were thought to be leading the chase for the services of Jebbison, who became the youngest player ever to score on his Premier League debut last season.

It is understood the Blades are now considering keeping Jebbison within the club for the time being and considering his future pathway later in the transfer window.

