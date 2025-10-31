Doncaster Rovers duo on 'amazing' Crewe academy and 'unbelievable' job done by rival manager

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has heaped praise on Crewe Alexandra chief Lee Bell ahead of the two sides' FA Cup clash this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers head to Gresty Road in the first round proper as the higher-placed team following their title triumph last term. But it wasn't that long ago the pair were duelling it out at the top end of League Two with Crewe edging Rovers out to reach the play-off final in 2024. McCann has ample respect for the job Bell has done, especially considering the budgetary restraints he is working under.

"We've got to take care of business at Crewe against a manager who is doing unbelievably well," McCann told the Free Press. "And the reason I say that is that I know they've got probably one of the lowest budgets in League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And yet he has them continuously in and around the top-end of that league. We know it'll be a tough game - it always is there. Ever since he's gone in there, they've been in the mix near the top. And again this year they're not too far away.

Rovers defender, and former Crewe man, Connor O'Riordan and his manager Grant McCann.

"Copps (James Coppinger, first team coach) was at their game last Saturday and he said it felt really quiet (the crowd) and you almost think to yourself 'where do they expect to be?' given the fact the manager has what he has to work with.

"So credit to him and every year they produce players that not many have heard of but they come in and perform and so they've got the youngsters but also the old warhorses like Conor Thomas in the middle and (Mickey) Demetriou at the back. As I say, Lee's done really well there."

Indeed, the lack of funds available means Crewe invariably lean on their excellent academy to flesh out their squad. Down the years it has produced countless professional players, many of whom have gone on to earn moves higher up the ladder. One such example currently finds himself within the Rovers ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor O'Riordan is Crewe born and bred and made his debut at 18 before going on to become a regular in the side. A big-money move to Blackburn followed in January 2024, before loan stints back at Crewe in the second half of last season and then Rovers this summer.

When asked about the proud academy record of his old club, he said: "It's different to a lot of clubs in the country because they trust the young players to go in and perform.

"I was 18 when I started playing as a second-year scholar. I don't think many second-year scholars across the country have that experience. In my age group there was eight pro's and I think five of them are still at Crewe now, so there'll be a few playing on Saturday.

"As an academy, it's amazing. It probably produces as many players as anywhere in the country which is special considering the size of the club."