Doncaster Rovers' duo get vital run-out as they inch closer to first team return

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 8th Oct 2024, 15:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A strong Doncaster Rovers XI took part in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Scunthorpe on Tuesday - with vital minutes given to two returning injured stars.

The bounce match, which resulted in a 1-1 draw, saw both James Maxwell and Zain Westbrooke given starts in what was a line-up full of first team players.

Maxwell hasn't featured since fracturing his metatarsal on the opening day of the season against Accrington. Westbrooke has been out for a month after sustaining a thigh injury. Both men managed 75 minutes against the Iron, with Ephraim Yeboah's first half effort cancelled out by a late equaliser by Scunthorpe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tom Anderson was another who got a run-out as he continues to sit on the sidelines after being sent off against Chesterfield last month. He was initially handed a three-match ban and this weekend's clash against Crewe is poised to be the last of those games that he misses, although there is still uncertainty over whether it'll be extended further after the centre-half was hit with further charges.

Zain Westbrooke has been out of the picture for the last month with a thigh injury.Zain Westbrooke has been out of the picture for the last month with a thigh injury.
Zain Westbrooke has been out of the picture for the last month with a thigh injury.

Speaking last Friday, McCann said: "We're waiting on news about Tom Anderson. He's accepted the charge so we're just waiting to see what the outcome is."

Other players that featured on Tuesday included Josh Emmanuel, Ben Close and Joe Ironside.

Rovers' starting XI: Bryant, Emmanuel, Anderson, Senior, Maxwell, Close, Westbrooke, Hurst, Sbarra, Yeboah, Ironside

Related topics:Scunthorpe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice