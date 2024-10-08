Doncaster Rovers' duo get vital run-out as they inch closer to first team return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A strong Doncaster Rovers XI took part in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Scunthorpe on Tuesday - with vital minutes given to two returning injured stars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bounce match, which resulted in a 1-1 draw, saw both James Maxwell and Zain Westbrooke given starts in what was a line-up full of first team players.

Maxwell hasn't featured since fracturing his metatarsal on the opening day of the season against Accrington. Westbrooke has been out for a month after sustaining a thigh injury. Both men managed 75 minutes against the Iron, with Ephraim Yeboah's first half effort cancelled out by a late equaliser by Scunthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Anderson was another who got a run-out as he continues to sit on the sidelines after being sent off against Chesterfield last month. He was initially handed a three-match ban and this weekend's clash against Crewe is poised to be the last of those games that he misses, although there is still uncertainty over whether it'll be extended further after the centre-half was hit with further charges.

Zain Westbrooke has been out of the picture for the last month with a thigh injury.

Speaking last Friday, McCann said: "We're waiting on news about Tom Anderson. He's accepted the charge so we're just waiting to see what the outcome is."

Other players that featured on Tuesday included Josh Emmanuel, Ben Close and Joe Ironside.

Rovers' starting XI: Bryant, Emmanuel, Anderson, Senior, Maxwell, Close, Westbrooke, Hurst, Sbarra, Yeboah, Ironside