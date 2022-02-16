Doncaster Rovers display their bouncebackability in vital Lincoln win

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

And they are staring the prospect of relegation to League Two in the face.

But no one can accuse this group of players of going completely under or feeling sorry for themselves after taking a particularly heavy beating.

If anything it seems to spark something positive from them, albeit temporarily.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers bounced back from Saturday’s awful 4-0 defeat at Portsmouth with a gritty 1-0 win at Lincoln City last night – which was just the sort of reaction manager Gary McSheffrey needed and wanted.

And it’s not the first time his team has responded positively on the back of a hammering.

Earlier this month they won at promotion-chasing Sunderland just a few days after the embarrassing 5-0 home defeat to rivals Rotherham United.

"The boys to be fair bounced back for Richie [Wellens] when they lost to Ipswich 6-0 and got a win at home to MK Dons,” said McSheffrey.

“I did say that to them. I said I wanted a response. The fans want a response. After the two drubbings you’ve had this year you’ve bounced back with a win the next game so can you do that again?

“Can we shut up shop a bit and be a bit more organised?