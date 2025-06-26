Doncaster Rovers discover Premier League opponents as EFL Trophy group is completed
Rovers found out earlier this week that they will face Bradford City and Grimsby Town in Group C of the Northern section of the 2025-26 competition. Now, after the draw to finalise the groups took place on Thursday afternoon, Grant McCann's side will face Everton under-21s.
Group matches will commence in September with Rovers – winners of the competition in 2007 – guaranteed two home games: they'll host Everton’s youngsters as well as one of Bradford or Grimsby. The top two in each group then go through to the knockout stages with the competition remaining regionalised up until the quarter-final stages.
McCann's former employers Peterborough United are the defending champions having won the trophy for the past two seasons. They beat Birmingham City 2-0 in last season's showdown at Wembley.
Rovers found out their fixture schedule for the League One season earlier today. Additionally, they’ll find out their first round opponents for the League Cup later on today when the draw for that takes place around 4.30pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.