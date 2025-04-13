Doncaster Rovers discover Notts County ticket decision as season-best figure likely to be set

Rovers travel to Meadow Land on the final day of the season on May 3. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers supporters have eagerly been awaiting for confirmation of ticket details for the final game of the regular season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant McCann's side travel to Notts County on Saturday, May 3 (3pm) for a finale that always looked like having something riding on it. With just a handful of games to play before then, Rovers are firmly in contention for automatic promotion whilst Notts may likely have to navigate the play-offs if they are to be playing in League One next term.

Nevertheless, Rovers fans have constantly been asking the question of how many tickets they are to be allocated at Meadow Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement was finally made on Sunday and referred to Rovers as being handed a "full allocation of 1,985 tickets" which indicates that that figure is unlikely to be increased. Those tickets are likely to fly off the shelves with the club putting their priority points system in place to try and ensure a fair and balanced process to sales. Sales begin on Monday (April 14).

With every ticket almost certain to be sold, it means Rovers will be backed in Nottinghamshire by their largest away league following. The previous high was when 1,587 travelled to Bradford in October. Vast followings saw the cup games at Everton (2,700) and Hull City (2,340) respectively.

Meanwhile, Rovers are preparing for a manic period of games as they approach the final run-in. Tuesday night sees them head to Salford City for what is their game in hand as they chase down the top three sides.

They then hit the road again on Good Friday, away to Tranmere. Back-to-back home games against Colchester (Easter Monday) and Bradford City (April 26) then precede the trip to Notts on the last day.