Doncaster Rovers discover next FA Cup opponents as non-league visit beckons

Doncaster Rovers have discovered their opponents for the FA Cup second round after the draw was made on Sunday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers have discovered their opponents for the FA Cup second round after the draw was made on Sunday evening.

Grant McCann's side will travel to face non-league side Kettering Town. The seventh tier side sprang a shock in round one, knocking out League One neighbours Northampton Town. The tie is scheduled to be played between Friday, November 29 and December 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers successfully saw off fellow League Two side Barrow in their first round clash. A late strike from West Ham loanee Patrick Kelly was the difference between the two teams as Rovers banked £45,000 for the win.

The second round of the FA Cup takes place across the final weekend in November. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Following the clash in Cumbria, McCann said he'd like a home draw in round two given the lengthy trip required to face Barrow.

"I'm just hoping for a nice home draw now!," he said post-match. "When this draw came out I thought it couldn't be any further away from home. A home draw in the next round would be nice to get our place bouncing. Obviously we need to take care of the second round but to get into the third round, when the big boys come in, that's what we want to do."

Rovers return to league action on Saturday with a home game against Notts County.