Doncaster Rovers defender shows he's a man of many talents after ticking off degree

It becomes abundantly clear that Jay McGrath is a man of many talents.

The Doncaster Rovers centre-half has arguably been the breakthrough star for Grant McCann's side this term, becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet thanks to some commanding performances, booming headers and bone-crunching tackles.

And it turns out he's not just a dab hand at playing football, but also writing and talking about it. Last week saw the 21-year-old graduate from a sports journalism degree at the University of Staffordshire.

Ironically, it is the same course that his dad John - also a former Rovers player - graduated from when Jay was younger. A number of high profile figures in football have undertaken the popular course in the past, such as former Stoke boss Steven Schumacher and Football Focus presenter Alex Scott.

"It's been quite difficult having to do it after training sessions but it's nice to have on that the CV and in my back pocket," McGrath said.

"It's very doable. We don't work long hours as footballers and we don't work until 5pm or 6pm at night so when we get home you can easily tick off a couple of essays here and there.

"The first year was mainly focused on sports writing, such as newspaper articles and the second year was more broadcast-specific. Working on radio and TV packages. I managed to adapt quite well because I enjoy learning new things. On the course there was other footballers too, so there was that team mentality as well.

"My dad did it about 10, 12 years ago. But it's changed a lot since he did it. It's advanced. He did it quite late in his career so I thought I may aswell do it whilst I'm still young and do it whilst I'm still in an educational mindset having not finished school too long ago."

Life's pretty good right now for McGrath but probably the only blot on his copybook is ending his wait for a first Rovers goal. He's come close plenty of times and hopes he's not too far away from breaking his duck.

"I'm disappointed that I've not already got a couple," he added. "I'm getting in the right areas and it's just about getting one in the back of the net now!"