Doncaster Rovers defender Ro-Shaun Williams backed to recover after bad night

The central defender has played more minutes than any other Doncaster Rovers player this season but made costly mistakes in the build up to both goals in Friday’s 2-0 defeat.

Former Manchester United youngster Williams was first beaten by a Walsall attacker who then crossed for the opener before being robbed of the ball ahead of the second goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His teammate Ben Close said: “I think everyone made a couple of errors and if you’re a defender more often than not it leads to a goal.

Doncaster Rovers defender Ro-Shaun Williams controls the ball against Walsall.

"For the first goal I can think of three errors that led to that. There is obviously more if we watch it back.

"It’s part of football making mistakes, it’s part of football when it ends up in the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s happened to every single one of us at some point in our career. He’s strong enough and we’re all strong enough to bounce back.”

Williams was selected ahead of Adam Long, Joseph Olowu and talented youngster Bobby Faulkner, who was dropped from the matchday squad altogether for the second game running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield said: “It’s not for the faint-hearted, this game of football. Mistakes are going to happen.

"It is down to us to support players when their confidence does drop, to be positive with them so they learn from their mistakes. They happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad