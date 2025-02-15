Doncaster Rovers defender reflects on 'frustrating' defeat to Grimsby Town
Rovers lost 2-1 at home to local rivals Grimsby Town in a game that manager Grant McCann described as "the worst performance of the season by a country mile."
Goals either side of half-time gave the hosts a mountain to climb and although Rovers rallied when Rob Street reduced the arrears, they couldn't muster an equaliser.
"It was a frustrating one and we know we didn't show how good we are," full-back Sterry said. "It was a derby game and we knew it'd be a scrap. That's what they're about. We need to be better in certain moments in the game to deal with that.
"As a whole we were nowhere near the levels where we know we can be."
Sterry was particularly unhappy with the manner of the second Grimsby goal, which went in off Joseph Olowu.
"I don't really know what went off with that," Sterry added. "I think there was a few ricochets after we try to clear our lines. It somehow ended up in the goal which was really frustrating.
"But we've bounced back many times this season and we have the belief in the squad and we'll stick together. We know how important these 15 games are.
"This is where the good teams show they are the good teams. We are one of those teams but we know we need to bounce back on Tuesday and show that now."
Tuesday sees Rovers travel to lowly Morecambe.
