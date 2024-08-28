Doncaster Rovers defender reflects on Everton defeat after battles with £25million striker
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
McGrath and his colleagues were on the end of a harsh 3-0 defeat at Goodison Park last night, with three second half goals ending Rovers' involvement in the Carabao Cup for another season.
Beto, recruited for £25million last year, was on the scoresheet for the hosts' third of the night after goals from Dwight McNeil and Iliman Ndiaye had given the Toffees a two-goal buffer. Those pair were signed for a combined £35m, indicating the sheer gulf in terms of options available to each manager.
Whilst McGrath and his colleagues ended up on the losing side, the 21-year-old says it was a huge learning curve coming up against such opposition so early on in his career. He had some tasty battles with Beto in particular, giving as good as he got for most of the cup tie.
"It's something you look forward to," he told Rovers' website post-match at Goodison Park. "You always want to test how good you are and test your capabilities really, against top, top strikers that have gone for millions. It's tough but I like a good test.
"I thought it was a very positive start and we created chances. But against big teams like this you have to put them away to get a foothold in the game.
"The first 45 was very positive as a back four, I thought we defended very well. But we didn't keep the ball well enough. Obviously it's tough against very good opposition but we know we're capable of better. But if we play like this week in, week out then we know we'll have a very successful season.
"When they get their chances, as you've seen, they take them. They had a couple of half-chances and they score but there's a lot of positives for us to take."
With captain Richard Wood out of the side for the foreseeable after an operation, this was an opportunity for McGrath to catch the eye in what is his first full season back at his hometown club. He spent time in the academy as a youngster before rejoining in January after a spell playing in Ireland.
He added: "I've loved it, being back home. I had a few injury issues last season but I'm fully fit now and it's good to be playing football. The chance is there now and it's up to me to take it and hopefully keep playing well."
Rovers turn their attentions back to the league and visit Port Vale on Saturday lunchtime.
