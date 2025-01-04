Doncaster Rovers' defender on raising thousands for charity and dealing with selection uncertainty

Rovers' defender Jamie Sterry

First things first, Jamie Sterry deserves a huge pat on the back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doncaster Rovers full-back has once again gone out of his way to set up a bumper festive raffle and in the process raise a huge amount for a local charity.

It’s becoming something of an annual festive raffle: The 29-year-old's latest fundraiser has seen more than £1,000 donated, with all proceeds going to a Doncaster food bank. It is the third year that Sterry has done one, including at his previous club Hartlepool United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We raised just over £1,000 and I think altogether it's raised more than £4,500 in the three years," Sterry told the Free Press. "I'd just like to say a big thank you to everyone who donates prizes. We got big help from the club donating the mascot package and Chris Dobey (World Darts Championship semi-finalist) donating a shirt too.

"I know it's hard to just ask people for money for a foodbank or whatever, especially at this time of year so I think doing a raffle helps a little because it gives that little bit of excitement with the prizes.

"I'll be sending out the prizes to winners in the next few days and I'll try and go down to the foodbank in the next few days."

Whilst Sterry has done his bit off-the-field to bring some joy, he's now fully focused on all things Rovers as they bid to push on in the second part of the season. Despite the much-publicised changing nature of Rovers' starting XIs this term, Sterry is fifth in terms of most league minutes played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He sat out a clutch of games either side of Christmas owing to injury and then non-selection before returning with two impressive performances against Colchester and Fleetwood. He says that his own personal predicament is just an example of the policy Grant McCann has in place, and that it is all about respecting the process.

"We've got a good squad and good competition," he adds.

"There's never a guarantee (you'll play) but you've just got to give it your best shot and if you get picked, you get picked. If you don't, it's about working hard to get back in the team.

"It's how you mentally take it, really. If you sit there and slump about then it's not going to help anyone - yourself or the team. It probably gives you that bit of energy so that when you do come back in you look forward to pushing on."

Rovers take on Port Vale at home this afternoon looking to strengthen their grip on an automatic promotion spot.