Doncaster Rovers defender on intense competition as he touches on contract situation

Josh Emmanuel says he is "itching to play every single second" as he awaits his full Doncaster Rovers league debut.

The full-back signed in September having been a free agent following his exit from Carlisle United. He has had to be patient though, with only a clutch of appearances in the last three months. He did however impress in the latest: a first 90-minute appearance in Tuesday's EFL Trophy exit to Port Vale.

Emmanuel, 27, got forward plenty and was also diligent in his defensive duties as Grant McCann's side suffered a last-gasp defeat. Having only featured twice off the bench so far in League Two, he is now plotting a full league debut - potentially at AFC Wimbledon at the weekend. But he realises he is in a squad stacked full of options, not only in his position at right-back but across the field.

"Like any player, I'm itching to play every single second," he told the Free Press. "But I'm aware of the situation. There's great players already playing so it's about keeping on my toes.

"As a team fighting for promotion, you want that (competition). Stez (Jamie Sterry) is a great player, Nix (Tom Nixon) obviously has an injury at the minute that we're praying he gets back speedily from. Everyone keeps each other on their toes which is what you need."

There was a hint of mystery surrounding Emmanuel's arrival with the club only confirming he had signed a "short-term deal" at the time.

When asked if he could clarify that further, the defender also kept his cards close to his chest, saying: "It's just a case of seeing how it goes. I'm enjoying it so far and I'm grateful to the fans and the lads for how they've taken to me. It's about me keeping working and staying ready."