Doncaster Rovers defender Kyle Knoyle makes passionate defence of his teammates

Knoyle was part of the Doncaster side relegated from League One last term following a disastrous campaign and has played in every match since their return to the fourth tier.

Doubts have emerged about whether the current crop is up to the task of promotion at the first attempt – their stated aim for this year – after a third consecutive defeat.

Doncaster's Kyle Knoyle battles with Swindon's Angus MacDonald.

"There’s a completely different feel about it this season,” said ex-England youth international Knoyle, who turns 26 next week.

"I’m speaking off the back of three losses so it’s going to be difficult for people to agree with what I say.

"We have got senior players in there now and we’ve also got young players who give their all for the shirt and have great attitudes and are going to have big careers going forward.

"The feel of the group is different. I feel like everyone is together, it’s a positive group.

"I feel like we can be successful this season, I genuinely believe that.

"We need to ride this blip and stick together, which we will do.”

Right-back Knoyle turned down a new deal with newly promoted Cambridge United to sign for Doncaster on a two-year deal last summer.

But the move hasn’t worked out as planned, with Knoyle back where he started and his former club sitting ninth in League One.

He said: “I stated when I came here that I wanted to kick on with this club.

"I need to get back to where I think I should be in my career.

"I want to get promoted more than anyone in that squad.”

On the team’s current run of form, Knoyle said: “Things aren’t really falling our way, but that also comes from ourselves and our performances.

"It’s the same side as a fortnight ago. These things happen in football, it’s not always going to be a smooth run.

"It’s not always going to be easy, you have to go through these spells as a team. It’s going to help us grow.