Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore was asked about transfers again last night - here is what he said

Darren Moore. Picture Tony Johnson.

Moore has been very keen to properly assess Rovers’ squad before adding to his squad.

And following Wednesday night’s friendly defeat to Huddersfield Town he insisted he would not be harangued into making ‘knee jerk signings’.

“I’ve resisted any approach,” Moore told BBC Radio Sheffield. “My phone’s been going crazy with advisers of players and I’ve resisted because I really wanted to come in here and assess the squad, the club and everything else that goes with that.

“And I’ve done exactly that.

“I’ve stuck to what I wanted to do and got a good feel of the squad. I’ve done that in training and in games.

“You pick up the understanding of players - strengths and weaknesses, likes and dislikes - and when you’ve gathered all that in you come from a place where you’ve seen it all yourself and you’re not relying on hearsay or what other people have said.

“I’ve enjoyed working the players.

“We’ll look and see what’s available, if at all anything, and we’ll take it from there.”

With goals in fairly short supply during pre-season, Moore repeated what he stated in the aftermath of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Grimsby Town; his immediate priority is to try and strengthen in attacking areas.

“It’s the top end of the pitch that I’d like to strengthen but the right players have got to be available,” he said.

“But I won’t be bringing anyone in for the sake of it, it’s got to be somebody who will come in and impact the team.

“The last two weeks have been great, working closely with the boys. They’ve been excellent.

“Yes, there might be areas of the pitch we need to strengthen but we can’t have a knee jerk reaction and sign people for the sake of it.

“We’ve got continue the progression of this football club with the right players.”