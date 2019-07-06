Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore to be interviewed for manager's job

Darren Moore

The former Rovers centre half is looking to get back into management after his dismissal by West Bromwich Albion earlier this year.

Reports emerged on Friday that he had applied for the vacant role at the Keepmoat, and it is understood he has been invited for an interview on Monday.

He would likely prove to be a popular choice to replace Grant McCann, having made a big impression on Rovers supporters during his time as a player at the club between 1995-97.

The 45-year-old also impressed on his introduction to management as he almost guided West Brom to Premier League survival, having assumed charge on a caretaker basis following Alan Pardew's sacking with the Baggies on the brink of the drop.

Moore won the manager of the month award for April, having gone undefeated but could not keep them up.

He was handed the job on a permanent basis and mounted a promotion push but was sacked in March for failing to “engineer consistency of form and results”. West Brom sat fourth in the Championship at the time.

Moore made more than 80 appearances for Rovers after being signed from Torquay in August 1995 before being sold to Bradford City two years later.

Also seemingly set to be interviewed for the job is former Barnsley, Bury, Swindon Town and Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft.

The 45-year-old - who was sacked by Mansfield in May - was backed into odds-on favourite with bookies for the Rovers vacancy on Friday, despite interviews having not yet taken place.

Interviews will be held on Monday with the potential for a second round of talks on Tuesday.

Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin revealed earlier this week the club hoped to be in a position to offer the job to their preferred candidate on Tuesday afternoon.

Confirmation of the appointment is likely to come later in the week.