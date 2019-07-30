Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore talks John Marquis speculation and plans for striker's involvement this weekend
Darren Moore insists he is preparing with John Marquis in his team for Doncaster Rovers’ opening day clash with Gillingham on Saturday.
This comes despite growing speculation over the striker’s future at Rovers
“We’ve prepared as normal with him in the team every single day,” Moore said.
“Until told otherwise, he’s very much looking set to be part of the team on Saturday.”
Rovers have received no concrete offers for the striker for the last month after bids were placed early in the summer which failed to meet the club’s valuation.
However it is understood the club are braced for potential fresh interest in the 26-year-old with the Championship transfer window set to close next Thursday.
Moore says interest and related speculation is always going to come for a forward that has netted 66 goals in 153 appearances for Rovers.
“We just have to wait,” he said.
“There has been a lot of speculation surrounding John and I can understand that when someone has been as prolific as him over the last few seasons.
“You can understand that there’s going to be interest in him and that's no different with anyone else.
“As it stands, as I speak about John Marquis, he is still a Doncaster Rovers player and we're looking forward to starting the season with him.
“The speculation that is surrounding him, I cannot stop that and it’s there because he’s been a prolific scorer.”
Marquis missed last weekend’s friendly with Hull City due to personal reasons.