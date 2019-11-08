Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore pledges strong side in FA Cup clash

Darren Moore.

Moore will resist any urge to rest any of his players for the cup clash as he looks for progression in the competition.

And with next weekend’s League One match with Shrewsbury Town postponed due to international call-ups for the Shropshire club, the Rovers boss has even less reason to show caution at Kingsmeadow.

“It’s the same as anything, the continuity is the strength,” Moore said.

“We treat every game the same, with the utmost respect. It’ll be no different on Saturday.

“It’s a cup match, a great cup match with two League One clubs going head to head and we’re looking forward to the game.

“We want the best cup run that we can have," he added. “That is definitely the aim and it starts this weekend.

“We here at Doncaster Rovers are looking forward to the tie. Wimbledon have huge history in the competition.

“We know it’s going to be a difficult game and we look at the weather conditions that we’re likely to face.

“It looks typical weather for cup football.”

Rovers reached the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in 63 years last season, making around £600,000 more than budgeted for from cup competitions.

Moore acknowledges the financial benefits of a cup run but is lured in by the buzz it can create also.

“There are the financial gains but also the excitement for the people of Doncaster,” he said.

“It’s important for many aspects of the game that the club are connected with.”

Saturday’s tie pits him against another manager whose relationship runs deep with the club of which he in charge.

While saying both he and Glyn Hodges will be fully aware of cup progression will mean for their respective clubs, he believes professional pride and standards will be the primary driving force this weekend.

“I think you know all about the passion of the fans, the expectation of the community and the football club as a whole,” he said.

“We feel all that but also in our own managerial careers we will want to do as well as we can in the FA Cup.