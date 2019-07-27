Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore on trialists in Hull City game - 'I thought all three of them did very well'

Gael Bigirimana

Centre back Alex Baptiste, midfielder Gael Bigirimana and forward Jamie Ward all featured for Rovers in the 2-2 draw with Hull City.

And Moore revealed the three had emerged from a group of trialists that had trained with Rovers this week – including former Middlesbrough forward Marvin Emnes.

“I’ve had them in all week,” Moore said.

“We trained with them all week and had an in-house game.

“I just wanted to have a look at them in the game. I was always going to play them at some point today.

“We had a look at them and I thought all three of them did very, very well.

“They came into a difficult game and showed their experience.

“All three of them, there is no mental step to take with them in terms of the level, the arena, the game, the occasion.

“I thought all three of them did very well and I was really pleased with the showing of all three.”

Moore revealed Emnes had also trained with the club this week, while it is understood former Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United forward Caolan Lavery has also been at Cantley Park.

But only Baptiste, Ward and Bigirimana impressed sufficiently for the Rovers boss to continue to assess the possibility of handing them permanent deals.

"We had one or two in this week,” Moore said.

“Pre-season presents itself where you can have a look at players.

“As managers and coaches, we all take the opportunity while we can to look at players out there.

“We’ve had players in all last week.

“Those that played today are the ones I wanted to carry through the week.

“They’ve had a good week and finished it off with a good performance.”

With one week to go before the first game of the season, Moore says he may yet allow one or two more trialists to join the group but is keen to focus on the squad at his disposal.

“Maybe A.N. other,” he said when asked if others would be training with the club.

“Really now, for me, the door kind of closes because the focus now for me is next Saturday.

“I’m looking forward to that. We’ve got a clear week to work.