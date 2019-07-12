Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore on the next phase of recruitment after taking charge at the Keepmoat

New Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore. Picture: Chris Etchells

Versatile Arsenal youngster Ben Sheaf signed a six month loan deal with the club just after confirmation of Moore's appointment.

But the new boss is determined to get a real feel for the squad at his disposal for deciding if and where additions are required.

“First and foremost let’s have a look where the squad is at, let’s assess,” he said.

“From last season the squad looks different because players have left, simple as that.

“The league season ahead, there’s different teams in it so let’s assess all those.

"The next couple of weeks will tell me all I need to know about the squad.

"It would be unfair of me to make any predictions of areas of the team or squad because I want to see them in training, I want to see them in a few of the games that we'll play.

"Ultimately I've always said let the game give you the answers.

"So we'll see over the next couple of pre-season friendly that we’ve got and we can make a more specific judgement on where this squad is at.

"I'm going to take a step back and see, if at all, what we need, looking at the squad.

"I don't want to make any judgement because it would be wrong for me to do that now.

"It's so early and I think I owe it to myself and the players to train, and get on the training ground."

Moore met with the Rovers squad for the first time on Thursday morning and oversaw training on Friday.

And he says he has been greatly impressed with what he has seen so far from the group.

"They've inspired me over the last couple of days in terms of their work rate and the bond they had with each other.," he said.

"The atmosphere down at the training ground inspires me and I like what I hear. I like what I see.

"It's great for the initial thoughts and visual on the training session.,