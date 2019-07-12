Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore on new signing Ben Sheaf
Darren Moore says new signing Ben Sheaf typifies the characteristics he wants in players coming in to Doncaster Rovers.
Sheaf signed a six-month loan deal from Arsenal to become Moore’s first signing after taking charge of Rovers earlier this week.
While the deal was initially lined up before Moore’s arrival at the club, the 45-year-old jumped at the chance to bring in the highly rated youngster, who he was well aware of previously.
“Ben is a good player from Arsenal,” Moore said.
“I knew him from my role as a U18s and U23s coach.
“He is a versatile player, equally as comfortable in defence as he is in midfield.
“He’s a lovely footballer. He plays well off either foot, he’s a good technician.
“He’s got good size and structure and he moves well.
“He’s got a good eye for a pass and is an intelligent footballer.
“Those are the types of players that we want to sign here going forward.
“My remit will not be to sign players just for the sake of it.
“The players that you sign, if you are going to bring anyone in, have got to make the team better and Ben certainly will do that.”