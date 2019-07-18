Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore on Belle Vue 'flashbacks', the club's evolution and fans' reaction to his appointment

Darren Moore is pictured collecting a player of the month award during his playing days at Doncaster.

The 45-year-old has taken time out over the last week to visit friends and also check out some of his old haunts.

Moore’s trip down memory lane has helped underline the scale of change at Rovers, and in the town in general, over the last two decades.

And it has only whetted his appetite to make a lasting impression on the club’s evolution.

"I couldn't believe it when I drove past Belle Vue,” said Moore.

"I get some flashbacks. I've just had one now.

"I've still got videos of my time there, some of the goals I scored. I look back and think it's incredible.

"It's fantastic where the club is now.

"We've all played a part in that, somewhere along the way."

Moore has been welcomed back with open arms by the supporters who took him to their hearts during the mid-1990s, an extremely difficult period in the club’s history.

"I'm really pleased with the response that I've had from the supporters in general,” he said. “It's been excellent.

"Hopefully they recognise the love and respect I've had for them.

"I gave my sweat and blood for the club and left the tears to them.

“That's the way I looked at it.

"My desire and commitment is the same. The appetite is the same. That's why when the job came up I had no hesitation."

He added: "I remember at the time here, I stayed when a lot of my teammates were going.

"I stayed put and my job at the time, especially in the second year when we were struggling, was to make sure Rovers kept their league status.

"I was passionate about it and pleased we could do that. I'm pleased to see how the club has evolved from it over the years.