Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore makes his choice for assistant manager

Darren Moore. Picture: Chris Etchells

Moore is keen to bring in a right hand man following his appointment as Rovers boss.

His preferred choice is currently in work elsewhere and Rovers are in talks to secure his release.

“They’re in a little bit of a contractual situation but we’re trying to find something out hopefully in the next couple of days.

“Then we can get them in and start really working.

“We’re moving forward with that.

“It was something that I wanted to come in and have a look first myself but now I’ve had a good look I can focus on that.

“We’ve now spoken to someone about the role and that person is keen.

“It’s just about sorting one or two bits and pieces and hopefully we’ll get an answer over the next couple of days.

“The quicker you can get someone in that shares your same voice and ideas the better.”

Moore says he currently has no plans to add any further bodies to his coaching staff.

“At this moment in time, it’ll be just the one,” he said.

“John [Schofield] has been really good when he stepped in and he’s been really good at filling me in with everything that’s going on here.

“We're working closely to implement and get things into the players really early doors.

“Certainly for me, John and Gezza [Paul Gerrard, goalkeeping coach] there is some good work ahead of us.

“Between the three of us, I’ll utilise all three of us to really get some work into the players individually and collectively as coaches.