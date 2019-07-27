Doncaster Rovers: Darren Moore hails best performance of pre-season as Rovers continue improvement against Hull City

Darren Moore. Picture: Marie Caley

After falling behind to an early Jackson Irvine goal, Rovers improved greatly and equalised through a stunning Madger Gomes strike before another impressive finish from James Coppinger put them ahead.

Hull grabbed a late equaliser through substitute Josh Bowler but Rovers boss Moore was delighted with the performance overall.

"Yeah,” Moore said when asked if his side delivered their best showing of pre-season.

"The balance of the team was a bit better.

"I thought the performance was a continuation from Wednesday evening [against Huddersfield Town].

"I said to the boys after the game the other day I'm only looking at the performance and we had a good performance on Wednesday against Huddersfield.

"I thought they just continued that today.

"They got to grips with it after the first ten or 15 minutes. [Hull] started really well, fast, on the front foot, a front six press and I thought we found it difficult to get into the game.

"After, when Joe Wright went off, I thought we controlled the game right to the end.

"They're disappointed because they thought they should have won the game but the biggest thing for me was performance.

"I said to them in pre-season, the results are there but it's all about the performance.

"You look for a continuation and the team getting better because you want a peak for next week.

"Based on that I was really pleased with what I saw.”

Moore says he has been delighted with the approach of the players to the work asked of them on the training ground in order to adapt to his style of football.

And he says that will continue in earnest this week in the build-up to the first game of the season against Gillingham next Saturday.

"We've only been here two and a half weeks and there's been a lot of work and there's still more to be done," Moore said.

"We'll keep working as the weeks go by, even during the season we'll continue to work.

"If the players can still adopt that same attitude and desire then we'll keep moving in the right direction.”