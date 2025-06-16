Doncaster Rovers' current squad list with new goalkeeper and Premier League star on the way

Most football clubs' social media accounts are fairly quiet in the early weeks of June.

There's the occasional marketing post, lots of harping back to memorable matches and if you're lucky an in-house interview with a manager or backroom member of staff. A lot of the time they are simply trying to fill the void during the long, quiet days of summer.

Doncaster Rovers are the exception to that. Four signings are already in the door as Grant McCann leaves no stone unturned in his quest to return to League One with a bang - and more are seemingly on the way.

Let's take a look at where the squad is currently at with 27 professionals, as it stands, on the books:

Goalkeepers

A coy smile from McCann during an interview with Rovers' website last week suggests a new number one is close. Many fans have long pined for a Rovers return for Hull City's Thimothee Lo-Tutala and according to a report from the Hull Daily Mail over the weekend, a deal to re-despatch him to the Eco-Power Stadium on a season long loan is "understood to be close".

If that goes through it would complete the goalkeeping department, which includes long-serving Ian Lawlor and rookie duo Jake Oram and Jacob Bryant.

Defence

After the retirement of captain Richard Wood and the decision by both Joseph Olowu and Tom Anderson to reject new contracts, Rovers were left short of centre-half options. Matty Pearson's arrival looks a canny bit of business and he'll add vital experience to aid the likes of Jay McGrath and Bobby Faulkner as well as new pro Kasper Williams.

Another is seemingly on the way, with McCann confirming: "It's certainly an area that we want to work on and help what we already have there. We're close and have had an offer accepted on a centre-back from a Premier League club so we're close on that."

In terms of full-back, this area looks firmly boxed off with Jamie Sterry, James Maxwell, Jack Senior and Tom Nixon all on board.

Midfield

The area of the pitch that is heavily populated for Rovers. Robbie Gotts' arrival adds to the presence of Owen Bailey, George Broadbent, Harry Clifton, Ben Close, Zain Westbrooke, Joe Sbarra and Will Flint. Add Sam Straughan-Brown into the mix too after his recent signing of a pro deal, and it has the potential to be a logjam in the centre of the park.

Out wide

Luke Molyneux will be licking his lips at the prospect of tackling League One next season after a stellar campaign in 2024-25. There's also Jordan Gibson and the returning Kyle Hurst and new signing Glenn Middleton to add into the mix. But McCann is keen to add one more, too: "We'd love another wide forward in."

Up front

Brandon Hanlan became signing number four last week, penning a two-year deal. The former Wycombe man beefs up a forward line that includes club legend Billy Sharp and Joe Ironside. It remains to be seen if McCann will add a fourth option at the top of the pitch.