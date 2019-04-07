Doncaster Rovers crowned EFL Family Club of the Year

Doncaster Rovers have beaten competition from the other 71 clubs in the EFL to be named Family Club of the Year.

Rovers – already named League One’s Family Club of Year – took the overall prize at the EFL Awards in London on Sunday night.

Young supporters play games with Rovers players at an open training session

They received the award ahead of Championship representative Middlesbrough and League Two’s Newport County.

Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin praised the work of staff at the club to create the family friendly atmosphere on both matchdays and non-matchdays.

“The award is testament to the enormous amount of work that goes on behind the scenes to make Doncaster Rovers a welcoming environment for everyone in the community,” Baldwin said.

“Families are at the heart of everything we do from the board, to the players, to the staff and everyone else who contributes to making a trip to the Keepmoat Stadium a memorable and enjoyable one.

“It’s in the fibre of the football club which is why we see people like Matty Blair winning League One Community Player of the Year for a third consecutive season.

“This season has been an outstanding year of community work and family-focused activities at Doncaster Rovers, but this is something we strive to achieve year on year and keep improving all the time.

“The things we do at this football club can really make a difference, that is shown by the design a third shirt campaign this season, things like that are very special.”

The club has long prided itself on being a family-friendly organisation and continues to deliver superb initiatives for young supporters such as the Junior Takeover Day and the DDTV Youtube channel which involves junior supporters.

The family stand area at the Keepmoat has been transformed, with fanzone Donny Dog’s Kennel offering activities to youngsters including games, player appearances and games consoles.

Matty Blair received his trophy after being named League One Community Player of the Year but missed out on the overall award to Rotherham United’s Will Vaulks.

John Marquis and Herbie Kane were named in the League One Team of the Year. Marquis was on a three-man shortlist for the League One Player of the Year but missed out to Luton Town’s James Collins.