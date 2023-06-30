May left Rovers to join Cheltenham for £5,000 in January 2020 and has since scored 66 goals in 165 appearances for the Robins to attract interest from clubs across the Football League.

GloucestershireLive claim Doncaster will be due 20 per cent of any future transfer fee for the 29-year-old, who has also been linked with Derby County and Charlton Athletic this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it is Rovers’ League Two rivals Gillingham who are now set to land his signature, according to the same publication.

Former Doncaster Rovers striker Alfie May.

Cheltenham are expected to bank a six-figure fee for May, who has another year left to run on his contract with a further year in his employers’ favour.

Doncaster signed May from non-league side Hythe Town for an undisclosed fee in January 2017 after he scored 22 goals in the first half of the season for the eighth-tier outfit.

He netted 23 goals in 115 games for Rovers but found first-team opportunities hard to come by under Darren Moore before moving on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillingham have already snapped up former Wales international Jonny Williams this summer as they bid to improve on last season’s 17th-placed finish.

The Gills have also signed Max Clark, who won promotion with Stevenage last term, and are one of several big-spending sides expected to compete with Doncaster for promotion from League Two next year.