Doncaster Rovers contract priority is blindingly obvious as they look to avoid Joseph Olowu misstep

Jay McGrath

Doncaster Rovers are in rude health right now. Still basking in the glory of a League Two title triumph, the club are roaring back to the third tier full of confidence and gusto.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant McCann has added some canny signings and appears to have already done the heavy lifting in terms of incomings this summer. Only slight tweaks are seemingly needed to make this squad League One-ready at the start of August. The squad and staff return to Cantley later this week where they'll notice boots on the ground as building work begins on the new state-of-the-art gym facility.

Add in more stadium renovations and plenty of improvements to the matchday experience, and this is a club very much on the up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Future-proofing is something that McCann and the board are clearly prioritising too, hence the contract renewals last year of key men such as Luke Molyneux and Owen Bailey.

Others such as Jamie Sterry and James Maxwell are also tied down for the foreseeable. It all ties in with McCann's comments last season about Rovers having "12 or 13 assets".

And arguably one of the biggest of those assets is Jay McGrath. With just one year remaining on his current deal, it's vital that Rovers do all they can to get the centre-half to commit his future.

Rovers is his club. It's where his dad John played and it's the team he grew up supporting on the terraces. He is a firm fans' favourite and enjoyed a stellar first full campaign in the EFL last time out as he played a major role in Rovers' lifting the League Two crown.

His profile is clearly growing too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGrath played a major role in Rovers' title win. Pic: Tony Johnson

Last week saw McGrath appear as a special guest on prominent football podcast 'From My Left' where he spent almost two hours chatting in a relaxed mood with the hosts. What came across was his amiable personality but also his tenacious desire to be the best.

Whilst no state secrets were revealed during the chat, one notable moment came when McGrath spoke about his attitude during training - and how he hates losing.

"I used to lose my head when I was younger. I'd get so worked up. When you go into the men's game you have to calm down a bit but even now in training, I hate losing in small-sided games and things."

McGrath is building quite the reputation for himself and next season will be fascinating to see how he deals with the step up against better quality centre-forwards in the third tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A left-footed centre-back of a good stature and size, and still only 22, McGrath's market value is hard to pin down but he's certainly a player other clubs' recruitment departments will have bookmarked already.

That makes it even more important that Rovers do their best to tie him down long-term.

Undoubtedly those talks will have been mentioned by McCann to the board. Indeed, they may even have already begun such is the hush-hush nature of these types of negotiations.

But having recently seen fellow centre-half Joseph Olowu leave on a free transfer, after four years of developing him, Rovers will be mightily keen to avoid making a similar misstep when it comes to McGrath.